Breaking News
IL: 3,459 deaths/ 79,007 cases; MO: 488 deaths/ 9,918 cases. List of St. Louis area coronavirus disruptions
Live Now
Fauci to warn Senate of ‘needless suffering and death’ if country reopens too quickly
Watch Now
Live video of FOX 2 News

Varsity Tutors offering online classes with celebrity instructors

AM Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – The virtual classroom is here to stay and some of these teachers have impressive credentials. Imagine your kids learning health and wellness from an Olympic gold medalist or science from a celebrity who has a PHD in neuroscience.

Varsity Tutors, which has been offering free online classes to schoolchildren during the coronavirus pandemic, is adding four celebrities to its lineup of teachers.

Brian Galvin chief academic officer joined Fox 2 via Skype to discuss the free star course series.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News