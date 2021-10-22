Veg Fest supports animal rights this weekend in Forest Park

ST. LOUIS – The Veg Fest will support animal rights and human health with a weekend of fun in Forest Park.

The St. Louis Animal Rights Team advocates for animal safety. Vice President and Co-founder Ketura Wash explained how the plant-based event will help humans and animals.

Trezel Brown owns CC’s Vegan Spot SoulVeganlicious. She gave us a tasty preview of the other restaurants and plant-based vendors at the fair.

St. Louis VegFest

Sunday, October 24, 2021

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. CDT

World’s Fair Pavilion

Forest Park

1904 Concourse Dr.

St. Louis, MO 63110

https://www.stlouisvegfest.org/