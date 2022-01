JEFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt doubled-down on his efforts to bring Missouri school districts to court for continuing to enforce mask mandates.

"Last month, I informed a number of school districts that their decision to continue to enforce mask mandates is illegal and must be stopped immediately," Schmitt said. "Some school districts dropped their mask mandates and quarantine orders, but others continue to defy the law, despite the fact that COVID-19 poses very little risk to children."