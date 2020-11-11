Veterans Advantage Urgent Care offers same-day X-rays

AM Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – There is now an urgent care for veterans.

It offers quick-access healthcare and patients will be transferred to a VA hospital if needed. 

The owner and director of the brand-new Veterans Advantage Urgent Care Nicole Jenkins spoke to FOX 2/KPLR 11’s Kim Hudson about their services.

Latest headlines:

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News