ST. LOUIS – Vibe Szn Custom Jewelry offers unique pieces for people who want to adorn themselves, without allergic reactions.

Owners promise the pieces are hypoallergenic and tarnish free.

Vibe Szn Custom Jewelry

City Foundry, Sute 118

3730 Foundry Way

St. Louis, MO 63110

https://bit.ly/3WuTvFX