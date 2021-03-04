Vietnamese St. Louis restauranteur Qui Tran gets sneak peek at Disney’s “Raya and the Last Dragon”

ST. LOUIS – Who is up for dinner and a movie with the family?
The new Disney film “Raya and the Last Dragon” will be in theatres Friday and on ‘premier access’ on Disney+.
Qui Tran, St. Louis restauranteur, got a sneak peek at the movie.
by: Randi NaughtonPosted: / Updated:
ST. LOUIS – Who is up for dinner and a movie with the family?
The new Disney film “Raya and the Last Dragon” will be in theatres Friday and on ‘premier access’ on Disney+.
Qui Tran, St. Louis restauranteur, got a sneak peek at the movie.