Virtual Earth Day activities planned for St. Louis Earth Day until April 26

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Earth Day Festival moved online while stay-at-home orders were in effect.

Advocates for the environment decided to celebrate and educate Saturday, April 18 until April 26, 2020. To keep festivalgoers safe from COVID-19, organizers will have a virtual festival on EarthDay-365.org.

Earthday-365 Executive Director Jess Watson shared what we could learn and do online. The in-person festival with food, music, and educational activities will be October 18, 2020.

