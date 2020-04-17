Breaking News
IL: 1,072 deaths/25,733 cases; MO: 152 deaths/5,111 cases. List of St. Louis area coronavirus disruptions

Virtual Earth Day activities planned for St. Louis Earth Day until April 26

AM Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Data pix.

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Earth Day Festival moved online while stay-at-home orders were in effect.

Advocates for the environment decided to celebrate and educate Saturday, April 18 until April 26, 2020. To keep festivalgoers safe from COVID-19, organizers will have a virtual festival on EarthDay-365.org.

Earthday-365 Executive Director Jess Watson shared what we could learn and do online. The in-person festival with food, music, and educational activities will be October 18, 2020.

For more information click here

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News