Virtual summit answers students’ questions on Historically Black Colleges and Universities

ST. LOUIS – The Third Annual Scholarship Summit will answer students’ questions about Historically Black Colleges and Universities with an online event on Saturday, May 1 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The St. Louis HBCU Alumni Association is hosting the summer. Summit Treasurer Danette Beckum shares the agenda for part two of the summit. Part one was in November.

She also shares how families can join the summit virtually.

The registration deadline is Wednesday, April 28. Click here to register.

Learn more at www.stlhbcualumni.org.