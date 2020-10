ST. LOUIS – Brew in the Lou continues the online party with a virtual tasting from Wood Hat Spirits. Owner Gary “Mr. Wood Hat” Hinegardner tells us how the virtual tasting will work and what spirits Wood Hat offers.

The event will raise scholarship money to be given by the Lutheran Elementary Schools Association.

Get ticket information at https://lesastl.org/virtual-event-series/ and http://www.woodhatspirits.com/.