Visitors get up close at World Bird Sanctuary’s new bald eagle exhibit

VALLEY PARK, Mo. – Four bald eagles have recently made it to the World Bird Sanctuary in Valley Park, Missouri.

Roger Holloway is the executive director and he explained that this is the biggest exhibit and the only one with a tunnel at the sanctuary. The tunnel allows visitors to feel like they’re in the exhibit with the bald eagles.

Holloway said every winter bald eagles fly south and visit Missouri in large numbers.

The World Bird Sanctuary is also celebrating vulture day on Saturday.

