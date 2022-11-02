ST. LOUIS – Vivent Health will advocate for pet families living with HIV and AIDS at Art of PAWS.

PAWS stands for Pets Are Wonderful Support. The fundraiser will help keep pets with their humans, who often face high medical costs. PAWS helps humans meet their pet’s veterinary and food needs. The event will feature food, drinks, and pet-themed art.

Art of PAWS

Benefits Vivent Health

Saturday, November 12

7:00 p.m. CST

The Gatsby Ballroom @ The Alverne

1014 Locust St.

St. Louis, MO 63101

https://bit.ly/3FDX086