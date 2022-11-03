ST. LOUIS – Voters can learn about their rights at a community event held by Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Delta Delta Omega Chapter, in East St. Louis.
This is part of the international organization’s SOAR Initiative. Voter education is just one focus of the effort. Members answer questions about voter rights, including those of formerly-incarcerated voters.
Community Empowering Event
Saturday, November 12
10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. CST
East St. Louis City Hall
301 Riverpark Dr.
East St. Louis, IL 62201
https://bit.ly/3DNBnkm