ST. LOUIS – Voters can learn about their rights at a community event held by Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Delta Delta Omega Chapter, in East St. Louis.

This is part of the international organization’s SOAR Initiative. Voter education is just one focus of the effort. Members answer questions about voter rights, including those of formerly-incarcerated voters.

Community Empowering Event

Saturday, November 12

10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. CST

East St. Louis City Hall

301 Riverpark Dr.

East St. Louis, IL 62201

https://bit.ly/3DNBnkm