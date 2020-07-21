Walker Hayes to perform virtual concert at Sports and Social in Ballpark Village

ST. LOUS – Join Walker Hayes in a virtual concert for Taco Tuesday on July 21 at Sports & Social at Ballpark Village at 6:00 p.m. Hayes joined Fox 2 to discuss his new is new song Trash My Heart!

