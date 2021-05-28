Walker Scottish Rite Clinic offers child speech services for free

ST. LOUIS – Poet laureate Amanda Gorman, has something in common with President Joe Biden, Jimmy Stewart, Marylin Monroe, Winston Churchill, James Earl Jones, and thousands of others. They have all had speech and language difficulties.

Jacob Gutshall is the director of the Walker Scottish Rite Clinic at Maryville University where children ages two to six are treated for language and speech disorders.

Throughout the pandemic, the clinic was able to work with its patients virtually. They’ve even been reaching children that they couldn’t reach before. The clinic is able to provide services for free.

He said early intervention is the best thing a parent can do for a child with a speech issue.

Click here to learn more.