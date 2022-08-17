ST. LOUIS – Walmart said more higher-income Americans are shopping at its stores looking to save money.

Inflation continues to drive up food prices. Walmart said it saw a rise in middle-and-higher income customers during the second quarter of this year.

The nation’s largest retailer said about three-quarters of its market share gains in the grocery category came from customers with annual incomes of $100,000 or more.

The majority of these sales were made online which helped Walmart beat earnings expectations.