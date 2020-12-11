Want to find your inner queen this weekend?

ST. LOUIS – Ladies, if the pandemic has you feeling run down, it’s time to lift yourself up!
This weekend find your queen within. The Queen Within CEO Desiree Coleman is holding an online forum Sunday from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on how to live healthier, mentally and physically. It is free!
Latest headlines:
- ‘Best meteor shower of the year’ will peak this weekend
- Biden to formally introduce more Cabinet nominees Friday
- Newsfeed Now: COVID-19 vaccine on the verge of approval, Facebook finds girls ‘daddy doll’
- Featured Job: Food Service Worker at Lindenwood University
- Just five hunters chosen to participate in inaugural elk-hunting season