Wash U doctor faces off against Blues Scandella in No Shave November

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Blues defenseman Marco Scandella squares off in a hair-raising battle. Marco is having a beard and mustache growing competition with a Washington University physician at Siteman Cancer Center Dr. Russel Pachynski.

Dr. Pachynski stopped by the FOX 2 studios to show off his facial hair progress. At last check, Pachynski is 28% ahead of Scandella.

This competition raises awareness for prostate cancer. Follow along on their journey through #BluesStache on social media.

Go to www.YourDiseaseRisk.com to learn more.