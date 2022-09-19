ST. LOUIS – You can help develop a non-invasive way to prevent preterm birth.

Researchers at Washington University are working on technology to detect uterine contractions in certain types of high-risk pregnancies. Participants must be at least 18 years old, pregnant, have a high risk pregnancy because of spontaneous preterm birth or cervical length, and plan to deliver at Barnes-Jewish Hospital.

To learn more, contact Volunteer Health at 314-362-1000, or visit rprstaff@wustl.eduhttps://studysearch.wustl.edu/studies/529