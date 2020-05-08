Watch: Friday’s McDonald’s Senior Salute for the class of 2020

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – McDonald’s and FOX 2 are saluting the high school Class of 2020. Watch our on-air shout-outs to graduating seniors here.

McDonald’s and FOX 2 are saluting the high school Class of 2020. Thank you to our viewers! We’re so pleased to have thousands of photos submitted. Congratulations to all our local high school graduates – we are so proud of you! We are working to post all of them here on this page and airing as many as we can on Friday mornings.

Want to see your photo featured here? Upload your photo using the information below. They will be shown throughout the morning every Friday through the end of May!

You can also upload your photos to @FOX2Now on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter! Use the hashtag: #Classof2020STL. Note: photos uploaded to social media may or may not appear

