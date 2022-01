ST. LOUIS (KTVI)-The Mayor of the St. of St. Louis is responding to a Los Angeles Times columnist who said the Los Angeles Rams are going to have trouble attracting fans to SoFi Stadium until the team is again viewed as belonging to that city and not being "a refugee from a dump of a city in the Midwest."

The column by Dylan Hernandez came as the Rams have at times felt like a visiting team in their own stadium. It's an issue the club faced in the final week of the regular season when the San Francisco 49ers went on the road and defeated the Rams to clinch a playoff spot. It's an issue the team would like not to see repeated this weekend when the two teams play again, this time for a spot in the Super Bowl on the line.