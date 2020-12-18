Ways to switch up your quarantine cooking

AM Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – Registered Dietitian Serena Ball helps those of us who are sick of cooking during this pandemic with recipes from Cabot Cheese.

She showed us how we can make new dishes very quickly and even with our kids who are at home during virtual learning.

Get a link to recipes and Ball’s new book “Easy Everyday Mediterranean Diet Cookbook” at https://teaspoonofspice.com/.

Latest headlines:

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News