Ways to switch up your quarantine cooking

ST. LOUIS – Registered Dietitian Serena Ball helps those of us who are sick of cooking during this pandemic with recipes from Cabot Cheese.
She showed us how we can make new dishes very quickly and even with our kids who are at home during virtual learning.
Get a link to recipes and Ball’s new book “Easy Everyday Mediterranean Diet Cookbook” at https://teaspoonofspice.com/.
Latest headlines:
- 4 women accused in unemployment fraud schemes spanning California
- Implosion of former Trump casino delayed, chance to push button still up for auction
- QB Drew Brees to start against Chiefs per ESPN’s Adam Schefter
- Tom Cruise wraps ‘Mission: Impossible’ production early after rant over COVID-19 protocols
- Newsfeed Now: Medicine and money, tracking the latest COVID-19 relief efforts; and a man is thankful to be alive after a fall through the ice