KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- A woman accused of killing 3-year-old Olivia Jansen pleaded guilty Wednesday in Wyandotte County court. Jacquelyn Kirkpatrick is the girlfriend of the girl's father Howard Jansen III. Kirkpatrick pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, abuse of a child under the age of six, and two counts of interference with law enforcement.

According to the prosecutor, in July of last year, Kirkpatrick and Howard Jansen falsely reported Olivia missing, in order to trigger an Amber Alert.