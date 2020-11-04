Webster Univ. Professor says waiting for 2020 election results is ‘par for the course’

ST. LOUIS – There is still not a clear winner of the 2020 presidential race. As of early Wednesday morning, Joe Biden has the lead in the electoral college, but some states have not been called.

Several states including Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Georgia are still counting ballots.

Election officials say it could take a few days before we know the outcome.

Webster University Professor of Political Science and Business Management William Hall helps us understand why it may take longer to receive 2020 presidential election results.

Hall also talks about Missouri’s local election wins.