Webster University wins 3 national titles at a virtual tournament this year

ST. LOUIS – The game of chess can be traced back to the 1500s but it really picked up speed in the 18th and 19th centuries. It was made even more popular by the recent Netflix series “The Queens Gambit.”

The real Webster University Chess Team has been slaying the game for years. They’ve already won more titles than any other participating school and three national titles at a virtual tournament this year. What you’re watching here is “blitz chess.” It’s a game of chess that has a fast time control.

The players are Benjamin Gledura and John Burke from the Webster SPICE team along with their coach Liem Le.

