ST. LOUIS – The Weekly Wellness Coalition Panel will address kids’ reactions to news coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and recent racial unrest.

BetterVessel Owner and Dietitian Reshaunda Thornton will host the panel Thursday at 11:00 a.m. CDT. Mental health experts from across the country will help parents talk to their kids and put their little ones’ minds at ease.

Get the Zoom link at Facebook.com/ReshaundaBetterVessel.