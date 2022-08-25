ST. LOUIS – August is National Black Business Month.

Established in 2004, the month was designated as a way to recognize and empower black-owned businesses.

WEPOWER is a non-profit that activates community power to redesign education, economic health, and justice systems to be just and equitable for all.

WEPOWER Weekend is a three-day experience focused on community-building, wealth, and wellness.

Alyssa Love from Love Bean Coffee visited Thursday to preview what will be on hand at the event.

For more information about the event, please visit WEPOWERSTL.org.