Wesley House Association hosts soccer camp for kids in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Kids in north St. Louis can join a soccer camp hosted by Wesley House Association.
Wesley House Executive Director John Saunders tells us about registration. He also shares how the Police Athletic League and New Dimensions Soccer will help kids learn more about the sport.
Wesley House Soccer Explosion Camp
- For Kids 6 – 12 years old
- Living in and around the 63115 ZIP code
- Saturday, May 22
- 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Cardinal Ritter College Prep High School
701 N. Spring
St. Louis, MO 63108