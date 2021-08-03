West County Center supports kids in foster care with birthday gift cards

ST. LOUIS – Who doesn’t love blowing out candles on their birthday cake? But for children in foster care, birthdays can be a sad reminder that they are not with family.

There’s something you can do to help bring a smile to a child on their special day. West County Center’s Marketing Director Sean Phillips explained the Birthday Buddy program.

Phillips said they are asking shoppers to purchase a gift card from one of the stores. So the first step is to find the giant birthday cake inside of the mall just outside of Nordstrom on the lower level. The second step is to take an envelope off of the cake. It is marked with a store that the shopper then goes and purchases a gift card for. Phillips suggests shoppers get a gift card for the child of $25 or more. Once the gift card is purchased, put it in the envelope, bring it back to the cake, and drop it in the slot.

All of the gift cards go to the Foster & Adoptive Care Coalition.

Phillips said there will also be a birthday celebration event outdoors in the West County Center’s Restaurant Village on Friday, September 10 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The mall is turning 19 and they’re asking all of the guests to bring a gift card to donate to the Foster & Adoptive Care Coalition.

If that day doesn’t work for you, the birthday cake is open every day.

Click here to learn more.