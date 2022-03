ST. LOUIS- A St. Louis area woman helps us celebrate the first day of Women’s History Month at West County Center.

The West County Mall is celebrating women entrepreneurs throughout March, so Ashley Nalls shared some businesswoman wisdom as founder of Pure Perfection Candles. She tells us how she got started and how she keeps going through various challenges.

Learn more at https://pureperfectioncandles.com/ and https://www.shopwestcountycenter.com/.