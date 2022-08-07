ST. LOUIS – The theater community worried it might never reopen, but the Playhouse is reopening under new ownership with the one-man show DaVinci & Michelangelo: The Titans Experience.

The new owners put a large financial investment into the theater, adding a state-of-the-art 40-foot video wall, a new sound system, and new lighting.

DaVinci & Michelangelo: The Titans Experience just ended a long Off-Broadway run in New York. The show will be at Westport Playhouse through August 28.

In addition to the show, ticket holders can see replicas of DaVinci’s inventions, Tickets are on sale now and doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:00 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays.

For more information, click here.