WGN America ‘News Nation’ debuts Tuesday, September 1

CHIGACO- Major construction happening at WGN in Chicago. There`s a new, primetime newscast coming to the cable on WGN America and it will be powered by stories from Nexstar news stations across the country, including our own here in St. Louis at FOX 2.

Anchors Marni Hughes, Rob Nelson and Joe Donlon joined Fox 2 via satellite to discuss how the broadcast will deliver news reporting that is fact-based, impactful, educational, and unbiased.

News Nation and it will premiere September 1. Learn more about how you can see it here.