ST. LOUIS - Almost everything can now be done online, we can grocery shop, order takeout, work from home and for those in school all the courses are now in a virtual classroom.

WGU is an online university where you can earn a college degree at an accelerated pace. WGU Missouri Chancellor Dr. Angie Bosendorfer explains what makes a successful transition for students during the pandemic and their Fund My Classroom program.

