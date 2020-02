Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — At what age should you start claiming your social security benefits? Early, late or right on time? It depends on your financial situation.

Compass Retirement Solutions advisor and founder Marvin Mitchell talk about finding the right answer for you. He's offering a complimentary copy of his book "Retire Early: 9 Critical Decisions When Retiring Before 65" - Learn how to get your free book and see more segments here.