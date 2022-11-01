ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.

LGBTQ elders receive their honors at the 10th Annual SAGE Celebration on Sunday, November 6. SAGE stands for Serivces and Advocacy for GLBT Elders. It is part of the PROMO organization, which will honor leaders and announce changes to SAGE funding.

10th annual SAGE Celebration

Sunday, November 6

2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. CST

Moonrise Hotel

6177 Delmar Blvd.

St. Louis, MO 63112

https://bit.ly/3sLWgG7

The Ethical Society of St. Louis will discuss how climate change can affect mental health. Dr. Brian Vandenberg is a retired psychology professor and researcher at the University of Missouri – St. Louis. He will talk about how climate change is triggering anxiety about the future.

Psychological Toll of Climate Change

Sunday, November 13

9:45 a.m. CST

Ethical Society of St. Louis

9001 Clayton Rd.

Ladue, MO 63117

https://bit.ly/3DMBzAi

The North Newstead Association will discuss law enforcement at the Crime Prevention Summit 2022. Leaders will dispel myths about various police calls, investigations into crime and nuisances, and alternatives in crime fighting.

Crime Prevention Summit 2022

Saturday, November 12

9:00 a.m. – Noon CST

O’Fallon Park YMCA

4343 West Florissant Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63115

https://bit.ly/3TT1njW