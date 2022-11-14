ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.

The Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., Xi Zeta Chapter will discuss premature labor rates in the African-American community. There will be clergy and medical experts to offer answers and emotional support.

African-American Prematurity Awareness

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Xi Zeta Chapter

Saturday, November 19

9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CST

New Beginning M.B. Church

4055 Edmundson Rd.

St. Louis, MO 63134

https://bit.ly/3UPVKmA

The Divided City group will share a review of environmental literature written about St. Louis and published between the 1870s and 1920s.

The event will review pieces that looked at air pollution and racial segregation cemented into neighborhoods by transportation lines. The Divided City seeks to use architecture and design to end segregation.

City Seminar: “Saint Pollution”: Aspects of Environmental Literary History in 1870s-1920s St. Louis

Tuesday, November 15

Noon CST

Washington University Danforth University Center

Room 276

6475 Forsyth Blvd.

Clayton, MO 63105

https://bit.ly/3TEY0Mh

The Shining Light Tree Lot will open Friday, November 25 to help the Gamma Delta Center help children living with visual impairments. The Gamma Delta Center offer help early in a child’s diagnosis, education for parents, and support for the entire family.

Opening Day

Shining Light Christmas Tree Lot

Friday, November 25

10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. CST

1341 N. Rock Hill Road

Ladue, MO 63124

http://dgckids.org/events-news/