ST. LOUIS – Let’s see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in What You Are Doing About It.
On Sunday, you can learn to recognize racial bias in healthcare. Dr. Nikki Nienhaus is a chiropractor at Jamaa Birth Village, St. Louis’ first Black-owned midwifery clinic. She will explain how to recognize bias in ourselves and in healthcare providers.
Racism in Healthcare: Recognizing and Combating Implicit Bias
Sunday, August 21
10 a.m. CDT
Ethical Society of St. Louis
9001 Clayton Rd.
Ladue, MO 63117
Click here to learn more. Click here to join virtually.
You can celebrate the cultures of the world at home at Festival of Nations. The International Institute of St. Louis gathers neighbors from around the world to learn about each other through food and interactive events.
Festival of Nations
August 27 &28
Tower Grove Park
4257 Northeast Dr.
St. Louis, MO 63110
Click here to learn more.
Steve’s Hot Dogs serves up more philanthropy at the Apex Shrine fundraiser to fight multiple sclerosis.
Apex Shrine will rock out to songs by AC/DC and The Beatles. Steve’s will complete the night of empowerment with tasty hot dogs for carnivores and vegans. Donations will go to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Apex Shrine & Steve’s Hot Dogs
Saturday, September 10
5 – 9 p.m. CDT
Ritz Park
3147 S Grand Blvd/
St. Louis, MO 63118
Click here for more information.