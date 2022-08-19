ST. LOUIS – Let’s see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in What You Are Doing About It.

On Sunday, you can learn to recognize racial bias in healthcare. Dr. Nikki Nienhaus is a chiropractor at Jamaa Birth Village, St. Louis’ first Black-owned midwifery clinic. She will explain how to recognize bias in ourselves and in healthcare providers.

Racism in Healthcare: Recognizing and Combating Implicit Bias

Sunday, August 21

10 a.m. CDT

Ethical Society of St. Louis

9001 Clayton Rd.

Ladue, MO 63117

Click here to learn more. Click here to join virtually.

You can celebrate the cultures of the world at home at Festival of Nations. The International Institute of St. Louis gathers neighbors from around the world to learn about each other through food and interactive events.

Festival of Nations

August 27 &28

Tower Grove Park

4257 Northeast Dr.

St. Louis, MO 63110

Click here to learn more.

Steve’s Hot Dogs serves up more philanthropy at the Apex Shrine fundraiser to fight multiple sclerosis.

Apex Shrine will rock out to songs by AC/DC and The Beatles. Steve’s will complete the night of empowerment with tasty hot dogs for carnivores and vegans. Donations will go to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Apex Shrine & Steve’s Hot Dogs

Saturday, September 10

5 – 9 p.m. CDT

Ritz Park

3147 S Grand Blvd/

St. Louis, MO 63118

Click here for more information.