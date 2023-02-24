ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.

City Museum celebrates Black History Month by featuring a rising visual art star. Brock Seals shows his love of his predecessors and passion to educate with his new exhibit Blessed by the Ancestors. The collection features 12 St. Louis area artists. Visitors can see photography, painting, and more.

Blessed by the Ancestors

Through Tuesday, February 28

City Museum

750 N. 16th St.

St. Louis, MO 63103

https://bit.ly/3ZgyFLV

The Denim and Diamonds Drag Queen Bingo night will help fight food insecurity Friday, February 24. Food Outreach will get help from International Live Events Association (ILEA) St. Louis Chapter.

The dress code is over-the-top flash jewelry and denim. Bring a donation of non-perishable food for Food Outreach. Individual tickets are sold out, but tables are still available.

Denim and Diamonds Drag Queen Bingo Night

Friday, February 24

6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Forest Park Golf Course

6141 Lagoon Dr.

St. Louis, MO 63112

https://bit.ly/3IPTgBl

Families can find fun, food, and a personal-care giveaway. The event by Be the Change Now STL will help families with basic needs.

Jennings Community Giveaway

Saturday, February 25

11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CST

2325 Hord Ave.

Jennings, MO 63136

https://www.facebook.com/bethechangenowstl/