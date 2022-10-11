ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.

The Job Seeker’s Garden Club will have a major job fair. The group offers support and networking for job hunters.

Transition to Position Career Expo & Happy Hour

Thursday, October 20

7:30 p.m. CDT

Holiday Inn

1030 Woodcrest Terrace Dr.

Creve Coeur, MO 63141

https://bit.ly/3enFABa

The I Define Me Van will offer swag and mental-health resources at the Missouri History Museum.

International Day of the Girl

Sunday, October 16

Missouri History Museum

5700 Lindell Blvd.

St. Louis, MO 63112

https://bit.ly/3SQJ1zB

https://www.niagroupstl.com/

The Collective STL offers yoga in underserved communities. The studio has classes for adults and kids at the studio in Old North St. Louis and at various community events.

Sign up for a donation-based class at https://www.thecollectivestl.org/yoga.