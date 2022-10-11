ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.
The Job Seeker’s Garden Club will have a major job fair. The group offers support and networking for job hunters.
Transition to Position Career Expo & Happy Hour
Thursday, October 20
7:30 p.m. CDT
Holiday Inn
1030 Woodcrest Terrace Dr.
Creve Coeur, MO 63141
https://bit.ly/3enFABa
The I Define Me Van will offer swag and mental-health resources at the Missouri History Museum.
International Day of the Girl
Sunday, October 16
Missouri History Museum
5700 Lindell Blvd.
St. Louis, MO 63112
https://bit.ly/3SQJ1zB
The Collective STL offers yoga in underserved communities. The studio has classes for adults and kids at the studio in Old North St. Louis and at various community events.
Sign up for a donation-based class at https://www.thecollectivestl.org/yoga.