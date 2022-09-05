ST. LOUIS – Let’s see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in What You Are Doing About It.

The gentlemen of Tau Kappa Epsilon, Delta-Zeta Chapter need help to heal sick kids. They are hosting a run and walk fundraiser. Donations will go to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The hospital helps families afford cancer treatment for their kids and shares research results with other facilities.

St. Jude’s Run/Walk to End Childhood Cancer

Saturday, September 24

8 a.m. CDT

601 Clark Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63102

Give the gift of life on your next cheat day at Pizza Head.

The vegetarian and vegan pizza joint will host a blood drive for Impact Life. Blood donations for all types are needed. All blood donors are also needed, especially those of color.

Impact Life Blood Drive

Saturday, September 10

11 a.m. – 4 p.m. CDT

Pizza Head

3196 S. Grand Blvd.

St. Louis, MO 63118

FOX 2’s Jasmine Huda will help serve looks while building a pipeline for emerging journalists.

The St. Louis Press Club will have Beauty Buzz. There will be makeup and skincare demonstrations. The money raised will go to the club’s scholarship fund.

Beauty Buzz

To benefit St. Louis Press Club Scholarship Fund

Saturday, September 17

10:30 a.m.

Neiman Marcus

Plaza Frontenac

100 Plaza Frontenac

Frontenac, MO 63131