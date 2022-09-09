ST. LOUIS – Let’s see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in What You Are Doing About It.

Help preserve the environment for humans by promoting conservation efforts to support endangered rhinoceroses. The World Wildlife Federation says the species’ population dropped from 500,000 at the beginning of the 20th century to now approximately 27,000. Help zookeepers show others why it is important to stop poaching and habitat destruction through an upcoming benefit that supports the efforts of the St. Louis Chapter of the American Association of Zookeepers.

Bingo for Rhinos

Friday, October 7

6 – 9 p.m.

The Living World

St. Louis Zoo in Forest Park

1 Government Dr.

St. Louis, MO 63110

https://www.stlaazk.org/bfr-reg

Tasty Selections Catering will be at The Taste in Ferguson this weekend. Chef Neshanta Larry will return to Ferguson after giving away school supplies at the area’s farmers market. This weekend, she will teach others how they can have a healthy, delicious, and budget-friendly diet for the entire family. There will also be food from other restaurants and live music.

The Taste in Ferguson

Sunday, September 11

3 – 5:30 p.m.

Savoy Banquet Center

119 S. Florissant

Ferguson, MO 63135

https://www.facebook.com/TastySelections

https://www.thetasteinferguson.com/

The Northside Trap Run will help support affordable-housing efforts in underserved neighborhoods on Saturday, September 10. The historic Ville Neighborhood has been targeted by crime and disinvestment. However, event registration fees will help Northside Community Housing, Inc. return safe and affordable housing to the area. There will be a festival with DJs as well as a run/walk.

Northside Trap Run

Sponsored by The Young Friends of The Ville

Saturday, September 10

On-site registration 6 a.m. CDT

Run / walk starts 8:30 a.m.

Kennerly Ave. & N. Sarah St.

St. Louis, MO 63113

https://traprunstl.com/