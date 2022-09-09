ST. LOUIS – Let’s see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in What You Are Doing About It.
Help preserve the environment for humans by promoting conservation efforts to support endangered rhinoceroses. The World Wildlife Federation says the species’ population dropped from 500,000 at the beginning of the 20th century to now approximately 27,000. Help zookeepers show others why it is important to stop poaching and habitat destruction through an upcoming benefit that supports the efforts of the St. Louis Chapter of the American Association of Zookeepers.
Bingo for Rhinos
Friday, October 7
6 – 9 p.m.
The Living World
St. Louis Zoo in Forest Park
1 Government Dr.
St. Louis, MO 63110
https://www.stlaazk.org/bfr-reg
Tasty Selections Catering will be at The Taste in Ferguson this weekend. Chef Neshanta Larry will return to Ferguson after giving away school supplies at the area’s farmers market. This weekend, she will teach others how they can have a healthy, delicious, and budget-friendly diet for the entire family. There will also be food from other restaurants and live music.
The Taste in Ferguson
Sunday, September 11
3 – 5:30 p.m.
Savoy Banquet Center
119 S. Florissant
Ferguson, MO 63135
https://www.facebook.com/TastySelections
https://www.thetasteinferguson.com/
The Northside Trap Run will help support affordable-housing efforts in underserved neighborhoods on Saturday, September 10. The historic Ville Neighborhood has been targeted by crime and disinvestment. However, event registration fees will help Northside Community Housing, Inc. return safe and affordable housing to the area. There will be a festival with DJs as well as a run/walk.
Northside Trap Run
Sponsored by The Young Friends of The Ville
Saturday, September 10
On-site registration 6 a.m. CDT
Run / walk starts 8:30 a.m.
Kennerly Ave. & N. Sarah St.
St. Louis, MO 63113
https://traprunstl.com/