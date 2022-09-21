ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.

Dance the Vote will have live performances, The Wobble, food trucks, and voter registration for the November 2022 General Election. Voters must be registered by Wednesday, October 12.

Dance the Vote

Saturday, September 24

12:30 – 3:00 p.m. CDT

Missouri History Musuem

5700 Lindell Blvd.

St. Louis, MO 63112

https://www.dancethevotestl.org/

Residents living in parts of north St. Louis just east of downtown can have a say on the North Central Plan.

They will have a meeting modeled after The People’s Assembly method of allowing residents to steer the course of neighborhood improvements.

North Central Plan People’s Assembly

Saturday, October 1

1:00 – 5:00 p.m. CDT

Deaconess Center

1000 N. Vandeventer

St. Louis, MO 63108

https://bit.ly/3f9SGCl

The Mary Meachum Crossing Celebration will honor a formerly-enslaved couple to helped others through the history Underground Railroad. Her husband Reverend John Berry Meachum was a slave in Virginia and Kentucky. He bought his freedom and met Mary in Kentucky. John bought Mary’s freedom when she was taken to St. Louis. You can learn more about their story through reenactments at the site where she entered The Gateway City.

20th Annual Mary Meachum Freedom Crossing Celebration

Saturday, October 1

Noon – 5 p.m. CDT

Underground Railroad Site

St. Louis Mississippi Riverfront

Just north of Merchants Bridge

St. Louis, MO 63147

https://greatriversgreenway.org/mary-meachum/