ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.

Grab your mask and head to Dessert Day at Anthology of Clayton View Senior Living. The community invites everyone to visit while helping prevent the spread of COVID-19. The culinary team will make treats while you ask about the amenities at Anthology. You must RSVP for the desserts.

Dessert Day

Friday, October 14

4 – 6 p.m.

Anthology at Clayton View

8825 Eager Rd.

Richmond Heights, MO 63144

RSVP FOR DESSERTS: 314-656-8490

Your next run to Scooter’s Coffee can help The Pink Agenda with an order of Courage Cookies during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The chain will support the group that donates to research efforts and offers support and fun for cancer warriors.

Click here to find a location near you.

Your next taco craving can protect animals. Project Animal Freedom will have Vegan Taco Night. You can network with other activists or just fill up on vegan Latin food.

Vegan Taco Night

Wednesday, October 19

6 – 8 p.m. CDT

Terror Tacos

3191 S. Grand

St. Louis, MO 63118

The Little Bit Foundation raffles prizes and experiences in time for their Beyond All Limits Gala. The foundation lost hundreds of pieces of school supplies in flash flooding in July. The group is still working to help underserved children overachieve. You can help by entering a raffle for a bourbon basket, a golf outing at St. Alban’s, and a tour of the new St. Louis CITY SC Stadium, and more.

Beyond All Limits Gala

Benefits The Little Bit Foundation

Friday, October 14

Cocktail Hour: 5:45 p.m. CDT

Four Seasons Hotel

999 N. 2nd Street

St. Louis, MO 63102