ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.
You can help St. Louis Avian Rescue (STAR) rehome parrots who outlive their human family members.
Dine to Donate
Monday, October 10
Noon – 9:00 p.m. CDT
Pizza Head
3196 S. Grand Blvd.
St. Louis, MO 63118
https://bit.ly/3CiJV0F
Together Credit Union will help you protect your identity from scammers. They will host a Shred Day at two locations. You can bring five boxes of documents, per car. The organizers will not accept plastic or documents with metal clips or in binders. Learn more at https://bit.ly/3Szwz6B.
Shred Day
Saturday, October 15
1:30 – 4:30 p.m. CDT
Together Credit Union
6600 Chippewa St.
St. Louis, MO 63109-2522
Together Credit Union
12395 Olive Blvd.
Creve Coeur, MO 63141
The Lymphoma & Leukemia Society estimates one person in the U.S. is diagnosed with a type of blood cancer every three minutes. The organization will raise money for research and awareness of support options.
Light the Night Walk
Saturday, October 15
5:00 p.m. CDT
Cricket Field
Forest Park
Park in the Upper Muny Parking Lot for the Shuttle
https://www.lightthenight.org/events/st-louis