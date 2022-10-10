ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.

You can help St. Louis Avian Rescue (STAR) rehome parrots who outlive their human family members.

Dine to Donate

Monday, October 10

Noon – 9:00 p.m. CDT

Pizza Head

3196 S. Grand Blvd.

St. Louis, MO 63118

https://bit.ly/3CiJV0F

Together Credit Union will help you protect your identity from scammers. They will host a Shred Day at two locations. You can bring five boxes of documents, per car. The organizers will not accept plastic or documents with metal clips or in binders. Learn more at https://bit.ly/3Szwz6B.

Shred Day

Saturday, October 15

1:30 – 4:30 p.m. CDT

Together Credit Union

6600 Chippewa St.

St. Louis, MO 63109-2522

Together Credit Union

12395 Olive Blvd.

Creve Coeur, MO 63141

The Lymphoma & Leukemia Society estimates one person in the U.S. is diagnosed with a type of blood cancer every three minutes. The organization will raise money for research and awareness of support options.

Light the Night Walk

Saturday, October 15

5:00 p.m. CDT

Cricket Field

Forest Park

Park in the Upper Muny Parking Lot for the Shuttle

https://www.lightthenight.org/events/st-louis