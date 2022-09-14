ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.

You can help Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children – St. Louis with your next trip to Chipotle on South Hampton. CASA help kids as they move through the court system from foster care to permanent housing. A third of sales from 4 until 8 p.m. will go to CASA – St. Louis.

Do Good at Chipotle

Benefits Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children – St. Louis

Wednesday, September 21

4 – 8 p.m. CDT

Chipotle

3547 Hampton Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63139

https://bit.ly/3xj8ybB

You can help Healthworks. Kids’ Museum teach children about physical fitness and mental health.

The museum uses huge sculptures, interactive lessons, and lots of movement to help kids care for themselves. Grownups can enjoy bourbon and barbecue at a fundraiser gala.

Healthworks! Kids Museum Gala

Saturday, September 24

5:30 – 9:30 p.m.

1100 Macklind Ave

St. Louis, MO 63110

https://hwstl.org/event/bourbon-bbq/

We give a special thank you to the residents of The Boulevard Senior Living in Wentzville.

They made cards, blew up balloons, and gave donuts to students of Lutheran Hight School in St. Charles. It was all part of a back-to-school bash in August.

Learn more at https://www.facebook.com/LutheranHigh.