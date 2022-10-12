ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.
Former St. Louis Ram Kurt Warner and his wife Brenda are heading back to our area to keep deserving families warm this winter. The Warner’s Warm-Up will kick off with a drive-thru donation collection at four Chick-Fil-A locations. Learn more at https://bit.ly/3yyE4mN
Warner’s Warm-Up Drive-thru Donation Collection
Sunday, October 23
11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
11997 Manchester Rd., Des Peres, MO, 63131
304 Clarkson Rd., Ellisville, MO, 63011
4125 Lemay Ferry Rd., St. Louis, MO, 63129
6180 Mid Rivers Mall Dr., St. Peters, MO, 63304
You can help the animals served by the Center for Animal Rescue and Enrichment. You can also meet a new furry family member. You can even bring your own dog, and celebrate Halloween.
Soulard Dog Party for CARE STL
Saturday, October 22
Noon – 5:00 p.m. CDT
Big Daddy’s Bar & Grill
1000 Sidney St.
St. Louis, MO 63104
https://bit.ly/3MEKXJf
The Job Seeker’s Garden Club will have a major job fair. The group offers support and networking for job hunters.
Transition to Position Career Expo & Happy Hour
Thursday, October 20
11:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. CDT
Holiday Inn
1030 Woodcrest Terrace Dr.
Creve Coeur, MO 63141
https://bit.ly/3enFABa