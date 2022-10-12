ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.

Former St. Louis Ram Kurt Warner and his wife Brenda are heading back to our area to keep deserving families warm this winter. The Warner’s Warm-Up will kick off with a drive-thru donation collection at four Chick-Fil-A locations. Learn more at https://bit.ly/3yyE4mN

Warner’s Warm-Up Drive-thru Donation Collection

Sunday, October 23

11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

11997 Manchester Rd., Des Peres, MO, 63131

304 Clarkson Rd., Ellisville, MO, 63011

4125 Lemay Ferry Rd., St. Louis, MO, 63129

6180 Mid Rivers Mall Dr., St. Peters, MO, 63304

You can help the animals served by the Center for Animal Rescue and Enrichment. You can also meet a new furry family member. You can even bring your own dog, and celebrate Halloween.

Soulard Dog Party for CARE STL

Saturday, October 22

Noon – 5:00 p.m. CDT

Big Daddy’s Bar & Grill

1000 Sidney St.

St. Louis, MO 63104

https://bit.ly/3MEKXJf

The Job Seeker’s Garden Club will have a major job fair. The group offers support and networking for job hunters.

Transition to Position Career Expo & Happy Hour

Thursday, October 20

11:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. CDT

Holiday Inn

1030 Woodcrest Terrace Dr.

Creve Coeur, MO 63141

https://bit.ly/3enFABa