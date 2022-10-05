ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.

On Facebook, Stray Rescue of St. Louis announced their no-kill animal shelter has been over capacity for months. They understand not everyone can adopt a pet. So, leaders will have a class on pet fostering. Stray Rescue will provide all the healthcare and equipment. Families just provide a safe temporary home and a lot of love.

Emergency Pet Foster Class

Saturday, October 8

11:00 a.m. CDT

2320 Pine St.

St. Louis, MO 63103

https://bit.ly/3CcBJyM

Bar-K will have their inaugural Howl-O-Ween Party. There will be costume contests for pet/human combos, live music, and a Doggy Haunted House.

Howl-O-Ween Party

Wednesday, October 26

5:00 – 9:00 p.m.

Bar-K Dog Bar

4565 McRee Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63110

https://bit.ly/3M9cVMO

Mount Zion United Methodist Church will have The Blessing of the Animals. Church members and leaders will also collect pet food, toys, bedding, and leashes for BiState Pet Food Pantry.

Blessing of the Animals

Saturday, October 8

10:00 – 11:30 a.m. CDT

1485 Craig Rd.

St. Louis, MO 63146

https://bit.ly/3RD2bas