ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.
On Facebook, Stray Rescue of St. Louis announced their no-kill animal shelter has been over capacity for months. They understand not everyone can adopt a pet. So, leaders will have a class on pet fostering. Stray Rescue will provide all the healthcare and equipment. Families just provide a safe temporary home and a lot of love.
Emergency Pet Foster Class
Saturday, October 8
11:00 a.m. CDT
2320 Pine St.
St. Louis, MO 63103
https://bit.ly/3CcBJyM
Bar-K will have their inaugural Howl-O-Ween Party. There will be costume contests for pet/human combos, live music, and a Doggy Haunted House.
Howl-O-Ween Party
Wednesday, October 26
5:00 – 9:00 p.m.
Bar-K Dog Bar
4565 McRee Ave.
St. Louis, MO 63110
https://bit.ly/3M9cVMO
Mount Zion United Methodist Church will have The Blessing of the Animals. Church members and leaders will also collect pet food, toys, bedding, and leashes for BiState Pet Food Pantry.
Blessing of the Animals
Saturday, October 8
10:00 – 11:30 a.m. CDT
1485 Craig Rd.
St. Louis, MO 63146
https://bit.ly/3RD2bas