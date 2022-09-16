ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.

You can promote environmental justice in north St. Louis. St. Louis Earth Day will host a cleanup and gardening event at the Columbia Elementary School Garden. Volunteers also get a tasty treat.

Environmental Justice Day of Action

Saturday, September 17

9 a.m. – Noon

Columbia Elementary School

3120 St. Louis Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63106

The Center for Contemporary Arts will help register eligible Missouri voters and notarize absentee ballots. The registration deadline to vote in the Missouri November general election is Wednesday, October 12.

Voter Registration and Ballot Notarization

Thursday, September 15

3 – 5 p.m. CDT

Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis

3750 Washington Boulevard

St. Louis, MO 63108

The O’Fallon Missouri Latin Festival kicks off just in time for the beginning of National Hispanic Heritage Month. Learn about your neighbors through dance, food, music, and shopping.

O’Fallon MO Latin Festival

Sunday, September 18

11 a.m. – 9 p.m. CDT

308 Civic Park Drive

O’Fallon, MO 63366