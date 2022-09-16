ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.
You can promote environmental justice in north St. Louis. St. Louis Earth Day will host a cleanup and gardening event at the Columbia Elementary School Garden. Volunteers also get a tasty treat.
Environmental Justice Day of Action
Saturday, September 17
9 a.m. – Noon
Columbia Elementary School
3120 St. Louis Ave.
St. Louis, MO 63106
The Center for Contemporary Arts will help register eligible Missouri voters and notarize absentee ballots. The registration deadline to vote in the Missouri November general election is Wednesday, October 12.
Voter Registration and Ballot Notarization
Thursday, September 15
3 – 5 p.m. CDT
Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis
3750 Washington Boulevard
St. Louis, MO 63108
The O’Fallon Missouri Latin Festival kicks off just in time for the beginning of National Hispanic Heritage Month. Learn about your neighbors through dance, food, music, and shopping.
O’Fallon MO Latin Festival
Sunday, September 18
11 a.m. – 9 p.m. CDT
308 Civic Park Drive
O’Fallon, MO 63366