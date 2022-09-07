ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.



You can help keep parents on the job and kids in daycare during National Diaper Need Awareness Week.

A 2016 study by the University of Connecticut found most families who rely on diaper banks are employed. Without diapers, most young children are not admitted into daycare centers. This keeps parents at home, and out of work.

The St. Louis Area Diaper Bank encourages you to donate from Saturday, September 24 through Sunday, October 2. The agency will have a special event to pack the bank.

Fill the Warehouse 2022

Saturday, October 1

St. Louis Area Diaper Bank

6141 Etzel Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63112

https://stldiaperbank.org/events/fill-the-warehouse/

Gateway Pet Guardians offers low-cost pet care at their drive-thru clinic on Saturday.

The agency rescues pets. However, they also offer affordable veterinary services to keep families united.

The clinic is first-come, first-served with a maximum of 100 pet patients treated for the day.

Drive-thru Clinic

Saturday, September 10

9 – 11 a.m. CDT

Gateway Pet Guardians Pet Resource Center

725 N. 15th St.

East St. Louis, MO 62205

https://gatewaypets.org/event/september-2022-drive-thru-clinic/

The MOmentum Gala will celebrate African Americans and food in American history. Lawyer and food scholar Adrian Miller will give the keynote address. James Beard Nominee Chef Ben Welch will design the menu. Poet Jason Vasser Elong will share his work.

MOmentum Gala

Saturday, September 10

5:30 p.m. CDT

Third Degree Glass Factory

5200 Delmar

St. Louis, MO 63112

https://mohumanities.org/gala-2022/