ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.

The Thomas Dunn Learning Center will fight elder financial abuse with a workshop on financial caregiving on Monday. Neighbors can learn how to advocate for loved ones needing help navigating their financial obligations.

Financial Caregiving

Monday, November 7

4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. CST

Thomas Dunn Learning Center

3113 Gasconade St.

St. Louis, MO 63118

https://bit.ly/3tc1CdS

Several organizations will join an Environmental Day of Justice in the Gravois Park Neighborhood Sunday, November 13. The neighborhood association, EarthDay 365, Caleres footwear company, and Boeing will join volunteers in cleaning up alleys near Gravois Park.

Environmental Day of Justice

Sunday, November 13

9:00 a.m. – Noon CST

3200 Potomac St.

St. Louis, MO 63118

https://bit.ly/3tpDpBj

Professional fundraisers will address sexual harassment in the business and supporting survivors Thursday, November 10. The Association of Professional Fundraisers will address the prevalence, impact, and myths of sexual harassment. They will also hold a workshop on creating spaces free of this violation.

Supporting Survivors of Sexual Harassment

Thursday, November 10

8:30 – 10:00 a.m. CDT

Network for Strong Communities

8050 Watson Rd., Suite 240

Marlborough, MO 63119

https://bit.ly/3UcvdQl