ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.
The Thomas Dunn Learning Center will fight elder financial abuse with a workshop on financial caregiving on Monday. Neighbors can learn how to advocate for loved ones needing help navigating their financial obligations.
Financial Caregiving
Monday, November 7
4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. CST
Thomas Dunn Learning Center
3113 Gasconade St.
St. Louis, MO 63118
https://bit.ly/3tc1CdS
Several organizations will join an Environmental Day of Justice in the Gravois Park Neighborhood Sunday, November 13. The neighborhood association, EarthDay 365, Caleres footwear company, and Boeing will join volunteers in cleaning up alleys near Gravois Park.
Environmental Day of Justice
Sunday, November 13
9:00 a.m. – Noon CST
3200 Potomac St.
St. Louis, MO 63118
https://bit.ly/3tpDpBj
Professional fundraisers will address sexual harassment in the business and supporting survivors Thursday, November 10. The Association of Professional Fundraisers will address the prevalence, impact, and myths of sexual harassment. They will also hold a workshop on creating spaces free of this violation.
Supporting Survivors of Sexual Harassment
Thursday, November 10
8:30 – 10:00 a.m. CDT
Network for Strong Communities
8050 Watson Rd., Suite 240
Marlborough, MO 63119
https://bit.ly/3UcvdQl