ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.

The city of St. Louis will have a free COvid vaccine clinic in north St. Louis. They will offer the Pfizer vaccine for everyone 5 years and older. Anyone younger than 18 years old must have a parent or guardian present at the clinic.

Free Covid Vaccine Clinic

Saturday, October 22

10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. CDT

Sumner High School

4248 Cottage Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63113

https://bit.ly/3VAPb8y

A potluck will help teach about food sovereignty at Washington University. The school’s American Indian Student Association will gather to discuss ecologically-sound and culturally-relevant ways to help everyone obtain healthy food.

Food Sovereignty Potluck and Presentation

Thursday, October 27

6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. CDT

Washington University Danforth Campus

Simon Hall 18

St. Louis, MO 63105

RSVP to https://bit.ly/3grMnuc or email fjessica@wustl.edu

The Boys’ and Girls’ Clubs of Greater St. Louis will hold their Great Futures Gala. They will raise money for their physical activity and learning programs held year-round.

Great Futures Gala

Wednesday, Ocotber 26

6:00 p.m. CDT

The Big Top

3401 Washington Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63103

https://www.bgcstl.org/greatfuturesgala/