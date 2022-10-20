ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.
The city of St. Louis will have a free COvid vaccine clinic in north St. Louis. They will offer the Pfizer vaccine for everyone 5 years and older. Anyone younger than 18 years old must have a parent or guardian present at the clinic.
Free Covid Vaccine Clinic
Saturday, October 22
10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. CDT
Sumner High School
4248 Cottage Ave.
St. Louis, MO 63113
https://bit.ly/3VAPb8y
A potluck will help teach about food sovereignty at Washington University. The school’s American Indian Student Association will gather to discuss ecologically-sound and culturally-relevant ways to help everyone obtain healthy food.
Food Sovereignty Potluck and Presentation
Thursday, October 27
6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. CDT
Washington University Danforth Campus
Simon Hall 18
St. Louis, MO 63105
RSVP to https://bit.ly/3grMnuc or email fjessica@wustl.edu
The Boys’ and Girls’ Clubs of Greater St. Louis will hold their Great Futures Gala. They will raise money for their physical activity and learning programs held year-round.
Great Futures Gala
Wednesday, Ocotber 26
6:00 p.m. CDT
The Big Top
3401 Washington Ave.
St. Louis, MO 63103
https://www.bgcstl.org/greatfuturesgala/